New Middletown, OH (WKBN) – The Springfield boys basketball team defeated Lisbon, 58-30 Friday at Springfield High School.

The Tigers jumped out to an early lead and never looked back, improving to 5-0 on the season. Jake Ford led all scorers with 23 points, while Frankie Centofanti had 15 points for the Tigers.

Lisbon was led by Seth Stokes and Colin Sweeney with 8 points apiece. The Blue Devils drop to 4-3 on the season.