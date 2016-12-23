Gabrielson scores 28; Bristol impresses against Brookfield

Brookfield's Brian Hiner has averaged 19.5 points in his last two games.

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Bristol topped Brookfield on the road, 58-47. The Panthers were led by Bryan Gabrielson – who scored a game-high 28 points (3-7 3PT). Gabrielson has scored 74 points in his last three games (24.7 ppg). Landon Slusher and Tommy Donadio added 10 and 9 points respectively.

Outside of their 71-51 loss to LaBrae thirteen days ago, Bristol has won each of their other five games by an average of 24-points.

The Warriors’ Brian Hiner finished with 20 points (7-12 FG) while Chad Filipovich tallied 11 and Hunter Sheehan poured in 10 points on 3 of 4 from beyond the arc.

Brookfield has dropped five of their last six matchups and each of their home games (0-4) this season.

The Warriors (2-6) will host Girard on Tuesday while Bristol will be matched against Windham next Friday (December 30).

