Highway Patrol: Woman’s body found near I-71 in Ohio

Authorities say the body was found not far from a rest area

DELAWARE, Ohio (AP) – Authorities are investigating the death of a northeast Ohio woman whose body was found near an interstate highway in central Ohio.

The State Highway Patrol says the body of 60-year-old Elizabeth Kurish was found lying near the southbound lanes of Interstate 71 in Delaware County around 9:30 Thursday night. The statement says evidence at the scene indicates that Kurish was struck by an unknown motor vehicle, but the patrol’s investigation is continuing.

Authorities say the body was found not far from a rest area. Troopers report that a car registered to the Lorain woman was found parked at the northbound rest area.

The patrol says it hadn’t immediately identified any witnesses.
