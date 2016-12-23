Holiday travel pains ground some passengers

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (CBS) – A record number of holiday travelers are moving across the country Friday morning. Auto club AAA says most will hit the roads. More than 6 million will fly, and already many are dealing with some major headaches.

A third of the country is on the move – 103 million Americans traveling for the holidays. That’s 1.5 million more than last year.

At Los Angeles International Airport, more than 150 flights were cancelled and more than 850 delayed over the last 48 hours.

“Reporter: How long have you been at LAX?”

Traveler: “24 hours today.”

A mixture of construction, rain, and lots of passengers froze up LAX – the country’s second largest airport.

Six million Americans are flying this holiday season-or trying to But AAA says the vast majority of travelers are driving-93 million on the roads.

Airport and other travel delays are expected through the day Friday and the weekend as the Northwest and Upper Midwest deal with a winter storm expected to bring snow and blizzard like conditions.