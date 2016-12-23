Lutz & Patterson led Grove City past Slippery Rock

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Eagles took a 17-5 lead after the first quarter and coasted to a 59-35 win over Slippery Rock to improve their season mark to 3-2.

Logan Lutz took game-high honors in scoring for Grove City with 12 (6-7 FT) while Kameron Patterson tallied 11. Martin Beatty had 8.

Rod Williams led the Rockets with 9 points as Ryan Dutton finished with 8.

Grove City will be involved in the New Castle Christmas Tournament happening on Tuesday, December 27 where they’ll meet up with Penn Hills. Slippery Rock (1-3) returns to the court on Wednesday (December 28) when they’ll face Laurel at 4 pm in Mercer’s Christmas Tournament.