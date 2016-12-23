Lutz & Patterson led Grove City past Slippery Rock

The Eagles will meet Penn Hills in the New Castle Holiday Tournament.

By Published:
Grove City Eagles High School Basketball

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Eagles took a 17-5 lead after the first quarter and coasted to a 59-35 win over Slippery Rock to improve their season mark to 3-2.

Logan Lutz took game-high honors in scoring for Grove City with 12 (6-7 FT) while Kameron Patterson tallied 11. Martin Beatty had 8.

Rod Williams led the Rockets with 9 points as Ryan Dutton finished with 8.

Grove City will be involved in the New Castle Christmas Tournament happening on Tuesday, December 27 where they’ll meet up with Penn Hills. Slippery Rock (1-3) returns to the court on Wednesday (December 28) when they’ll face Laurel at 4 pm in Mercer’s Christmas Tournament.

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s