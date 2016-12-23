Miller’s Creamery recalls homemade chocolate caramel corn

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (WKBN) – Miller’s Creamery is voluntarily recalling its homemade chocolate caramel corn due to an undeclared soy allergen.

The recall was initiated because the ingredient label did not state a soy allergen.

An Ohio Department of Agriculture inspector discovered the mislabeling issue during a routine visit.

The product was available for sale at the Miller’s Creamery stores located in Dover and New Philadelphia.

There have been no reports of illnesses due to the recall.

People with a soy allergy or sensitivity who have purchased the popcorn should dispose of it or return it to Miller’s Creamery for a replacement.

For any questions call Gladys Miller at (330) 339-2800.