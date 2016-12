YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A multi-family apartment complex at Willow Court in Youngstown caught fire Friday afternoon.

The fire started in the bedroom of an apartment where a woman and her three kids lived.

The American Red Cross will be putting them up for the night.

There was also smoke damage to the two next-door apartments.

WKBN 27 First News called the Youngstown Fire Department Friday night, and dispatchers did not have any more updates.