Poland, OH (WKBN) – The Poland boys basketball team defeated Canfield, 66-56 Friday at Poland High School.

Sophomore Braeden O’Shaugnessy led all scorers with 32 points and 10 rebounds. Daniel Kramer also had 14 points for the Bulldogs.

Canfield was led by Spencer Woolley with 18 points. Jake Cummings scored 11 points, while Brandon McFall chipped in 10 points.

Poland improves to 4-2 on the season, while Canfield drops to 5-2 overall.