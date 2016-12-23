Plane upgrades coming to Vienna air base after local senators’ push

President Obama signed a bill Friday that will upgrade the Youngstown Air Reserve Station's outdated equipment

By Published: Updated:
Leaders at the Youngstown Air Reserve Station in Vienna say new regulations will limit their old planes.


WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKBN) – President Obama signed a bill Friday that made local lawmakers’ efforts to upgrade planes at the Youngstown Air Reserve Station successful.

Currently, the Air Reserve Station in Vienna uses C-130H aircraft but is hoping to get an improved C-130J unit.

The planes must be modernized in order for the 910th Airlift Wing to continue its critical missions, which involve aerial spraying.

The new law known as the National Defense Authorization Act requires the Air Force to prioritize upgrades to the C-130 fleet.

Senators Rob Portman and Sherrod Brown have been pushing to pass the bill for several months.

It will likely be several more years before new aircraft start flying at the base.

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s