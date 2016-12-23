Plane upgrades coming to Vienna air base after local senators’ push



WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKBN) – President Obama signed a bill Friday that made local lawmakers’ efforts to upgrade planes at the Youngstown Air Reserve Station successful.

Currently, the Air Reserve Station in Vienna uses C-130H aircraft but is hoping to get an improved C-130J unit.

The planes must be modernized in order for the 910th Airlift Wing to continue its critical missions, which involve aerial spraying.

The new law known as the National Defense Authorization Act requires the Air Force to prioritize upgrades to the C-130 fleet.

Senators Rob Portman and Sherrod Brown have been pushing to pass the bill for several months.

It will likely be several more years before new aircraft start flying at the base.

