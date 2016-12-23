Price leads Howland in rout of Boardman

HOWLAND, OH (WKBN)-Ball State commit Sara Price scored in double-figures to help Howland top Boardman 60-34.

Price did most of her damage early as she was held to just two points in the fourth quarter but was still able to post 14 points. Mackenzie Maze added 8 points.

Boardman was led by Lauren Gabriele who finished with 10 points.

Howland is off until after the holiday when they travel to Jackson on December 27th.

The loss drops Boardman to 2-5 overall and return to action December 28th as the Spartans host Warren Harding.

