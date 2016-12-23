Shirley L. Johnson Obituary

NILES, Ohio – Shirley L. Johnson passed away Friday, December 23, 2016, at her home.

Shirley was born January 3, 1935, in Niles, Ohio, a daughter of the late Samuel and Louise (Hassell) Grafton.

Shirley was a member of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Niles. She enjoyed crafts and playing cards. Shirley was an active volunteer at the Niles Schools and the school libraries.

She will be sadly missed by her husband, Ralph M. Johnson, whom she married June 5, 1954; her daughter, Lisa (Douglas) Ball of Niles; her sons, Chad Johnson of Hubbard and Craig (Allison) Johnson of Niles; six grandchildren, Jennifer, Douglas, Michael, Caleb, Scott and Emily and five great-grandchildren.

Shirley is preceded in death by her parents; six brothers and sisters and a daughter-in-law, Jonell Johnson.

Calling hours will be 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 27, 2016, at the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Rd. NE, Warren, where a funeral service will be held at a 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, December 28, 2016, with Pastor Dan Cescene officiating.

Friends may also call one hour prior to the services on Wednesday, December 28, 2016, at the funeral home.

Interment will take place at Niles City Cemetery in Niles.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road, NE, Warren, Ohio 44483, (330) 394-6200.

