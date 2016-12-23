Storm Team 27: Mostly cloudy with light rain this evening

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)-

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

A little sunshine made for a colorful sunrise. The low dropped to 30. Mostly cloudy through the afternoon. Highs will push toward 40.

WHAT WE’RE LOOKING INTO

Another storm system will push rain showers into the region later Friday evening. The chance for snow showers will will stay in the forecast too. Temperatures will rise overnight with any snow showers mixing back to rain showers through Saturday morning. The risk for rain showers will stick around Saturday morning. Look for better weather into Saturday afternoon and into your Christmas Eve!



LOOKING AHEAD

Christmas morning looks dry with warming temperatures through the day. Rain will return with warmer temperatures to start next week.

Forecast Friday: Mostly cloudy.

High: 40 Friday night: Rain showers developing. Rain may mix with snow. Little to no accumulation expected. (80%)

Low: 33 (Early) Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Rain showers tapering off late morning. (80%)

High: 40 Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy.

High: 42 Low: 29 Monday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers. (60%)

High: 55 Low: 38 Tuesday: Partly sunny. Chance for snow showers. (30%)

High: 34 Low: 29 Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated snow shower. (30%)

High: 39 Low: 24 Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow showers. (60%)

High: 39 Low: 29 Friday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers. (40%)

High: 30 Low: 25

