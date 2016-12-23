Storm Team 27: Rain and some snow tonight

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)-

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Rain showers with a few snow showers developing tonight. Temperatures will climb through the 30’s into the morning. Rain showers will stick around to start your Christmas Eve Day. The threat for rain showers will taper off through midday Saturday. Clouds skies are expected into the afternoon. Highs will try to push toward 40°.

WHAT WE’RE LOOKING INTO

Christmas eve night will bring clouds and below freezing temperatures. There is a chance for patchy fog. Lows near 30. Christmas day will feature mostly to partly cloudy skies. There is a small risk for a pocket of drizzle.



LOOKING AHEAD

Monday will be the warmest day of the next 7. Look for highs in the middle to upper 50’s. Rain showers will develop. Colder through the middle of the week with even colder air by the end of the week. Rain will mix back to snow showers as the week wraps up.

Forecast Tonight: Rain showers developing. Rain may mix with snow. Little to no accumulation expected. (80%)

Low: 33 (Early) Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Rain showers tapering off through midday. (80%)

High: 40 Saturday night: Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog.

Low: 30 Sunday: Mostly to partly cloudy. Small chance for drizzle. (20%)

High: 40 Low: 30 Monday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers. (70%)

High: 56 Low: 35 Tuesday: Partly sunny. Isolated snow shower or flurry. (20%)

High: 35 Low: 30 Wednesday: Partly sunny.

High: 35 Low: 25 Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow showers. (60%)

High: 38 Low: 29 Friday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers. (60%)

High: 27 Low: 23 Saturday: Partly sunny. Chance for snow early. (30%)

High: 26 Low: 16

