US Marshals: Cleveland fugitive assaulted officer, then escaped

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The U.S. Marshals are looking for an escaped fugitive who they said assaulted an officer before running away in Cleveland.

Donald Gunderman, 33, is described as a white man about 5’7″ tall and weighing 160 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. The last time he was seen, he had light facial hair.

Officers were driving Gunderman to another location on Thursday. When the vehicle stopped on Broadway Avenue to drop off another inmate at a treatment facility, police said Gunderman assaulted one of the officers and got away.

Marshals, Cleveland Police and Ohio State Highway Patrol searched the area, but couldn’t find him.

Gunderman’s criminal history includes narcotics, burglary and theft convictions, according to police.

Marshals arrested three people accused of helping Gunderman escape – 42-year-old Deanna Taylor, 30-year-old Alfred Dicenzi and 29-year-old Natasha Gunderman.

Anyone with information on where Gunderman is should call the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED, or text keyword WANTED and tip 847411 (tip411). Tipsters can remain anonymous and could receive reward money.

