United bests East Palestine to even their record

United will meet Southern next Tuesday.

By Published:
United Local Golden Eagles High School Basketball - Hanoverton, OH.

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – United held off East Palestine, 63-58, to even their record at 3-3.

United has now won three of their last four contests since beginning the season with a pair of losses (to McDonald and Wellsville).

Kaden Smith led a quartet of Eagles who scored in double figures. Smith had 14 while Jake Clark contributed 13 and Alex Birtalan and Dakota Hill each finished with 12 points.

After beginning the season with a 2-0 record, East Palestine has lost their last four. Branden Kemp led all Bulldogs with 11 points. Stephen Darlington and Clayton Murray had 9 and 8 points respectively.

The Golden Eagles will welcome Southern on Tuesday.

