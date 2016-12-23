UPS driver grazed by bullet near Philadelphia

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) – A veteran UPS driver has been grazed by a bullet while working in a small city near Philadelphia.

Authorities say the victim was able to drive to a nearby car dealership in Chester on Friday afternoon and get help. His injuries are believed to be minor.

UPS tells WPVI-TV that a second employee in the truck was not injured. The company says that packages are being transferred to other vehicles to be delivered.

Chester police did not immediately respond to a call for details.

UPS says the driver has 13 years of experience. The company says its drivers are trained to be aware of their surroundings.

Chester is about 15 miles south of downtown Philadelphia.

