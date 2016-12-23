USDA issues recall for potentially contaminated pork rinds

The ready-to-eat pork skin items were produced on various dates between Sept. 27, 2016 and Dec. 13, 2016

By WSPA Staff Published: Updated:
Pork Rinds Recall

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service issued a recall for approx. 7,629 lbs. of pork skin products made by Pork Rinds & Snacks, LLC.

The USDA says the products may be contaminated with Salmonella.

These products were shipped to South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia.

The ready-to-eat pork skin items were produced on various dates between Sept. 27, 2016 and Dec. 13, 2016.

The following products are subject to recall:

  • 4022 lbs. of 9/16 oz. plastic packages containing “WALLACE’S OLD FASHIONED FRIED PORK SKINS FLAVORED WITH Salsa & Sour Cream SEASONING CHICHARRONES” with Best By dates ranging from “JAN 05 17” to “MAR 23 17.”
  • 3208-lbs. of 1.5 oz. plastic packages containing “WALLACE’S OLD FASHIONED FRIED PORK SKINS FLAVORED WITH SALSA & SOUR CREAM SEASONING CHICHARRONES” with Best By dates ranging from “JAN 05 17” to “MAR 23 17.”
  • 399-lbs. of 9/16 oz. plastic packages containing “COUNTRY TIME Old Fashioned Fried PORK SKINS CHICHARRONES SALSA & SOUR CREAM FLAVOR” with Best By dates ranging from “JAN 05 17”to “MAR 23 17.”

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. M00888” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s