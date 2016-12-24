Appleton Airport: No injuries after Vikings plane slides off runway

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) – The Appleton International Airport says a Delta flight carrying the Minnesota Vikings slid when a rear wheel left the runway on the way to the arrival gate Friday evening.

The team, in town to play the Green Bay Packers on Saturday, had to wait on the plane for several hours before they could begin the process of disembarking.

Vikings player Chad Greenway Tweeted a video with the caption, “How’s your day going?”

It happened at 5:15 p.m. Snow had been falling throughout the evening.

Airport staff Tweeted that flight #8867 landed safely. No injuries were reported.

Two aerial platform fire trucks were needed to get the 150 passengers off the plane. The Fox Crossing Fire Department and New London Fire Department worked together to deplane the players and staff.

“We didn’t have equipment large enough for that aircraft here, so we had to call a platform truck to deplane the passengers,” said Abe Weber of Appleton International Airport

The team could only disembark in small groups, which made it a lengthy process. The entire team was off the plane by 11:30 p.m.

The Vikings play the Packers Saturday at noon. Away teams stay in Appleton.