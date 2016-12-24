Baby starves to death in Pa. after parents die of overdose

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WKBN) – A baby girl in western Pennsylvania starved to death after her parents died of overdose in their house.

The coroner made that determination after the three were found inside their home in Johnstown.

27-year-old Jason Chambers and 19-year-old Chelsea Cardaro likely died of heroin overdose. Their five-month-old girl Summer Chambers died of dehydration and starvation.

“It was really difficult,” said Kelly Callihan, Cambria County District Attorney. “But we do intend to follow up on the drug and try to determine where they came from and see where that leads us and if there’s anyone responsible that we can charge.”

The coroner said that the baby lived for three or four days before finally dying.

The last time anyone even saw the family was Dec. 11.