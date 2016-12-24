Baby starves to death in Pa. after parents die of overdose

A coroner made the determination after the three were found inside their home in Johnstown; The girl was five months old

By Published: Updated:
A baby girl in western Pennsylvania starved to death after her parents died of overdose in their house.

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WKBN) –  A baby girl in western Pennsylvania starved to death after her parents died of overdose in their house.

The coroner made that determination after the three were found inside their home in Johnstown.

27-year-old Jason Chambers and 19-year-old Chelsea Cardaro likely died of heroin overdose. Their five-month-old girl Summer Chambers died of dehydration and starvation.

“It was really difficult,” said Kelly Callihan, Cambria County District Attorney. “But we do intend to follow up on the drug and try to determine where they came from and see where that leads us and if there’s anyone responsible that we can charge.”

The coroner said that the baby lived for three or four days before finally dying.

The last time anyone even saw the family was Dec. 11.

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s