Body of Italian victim of Berlin truck attack returns home

The body of Fabrizia di Lorenzo, 31, arrived at Rome's Ciampino airport at midday, five days after she was killed

A casket containing the body of the Italian victim of the truck attack on a Christmas market in Berlin has arrived in Rome.
Giovanna Di Agostino, mother of Italian victim Fabrizia Di Lorenzo, flanked by her husband Gaetano, and her son Gerardo, right, places a flower on the coffin of her daughter after landing from Berlin, at Rome's military airport of Ciampino, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016. Di Lorenzo, 31, is among the 12 people who perished when a truck plowed through a Christmas market in Berlin last Monday. (Paolo Giandotti/Italian Presidential Press Service via AP)

The body of Fabrizia di Lorenzo, 31, arrived at Rome’s Ciampino airport at midday, five days after she was killed with 11 others when an attacker drove a truck into a crowded Christmas market in the heart of Berlin. Italian President Sergio Mattarella was on hand for the arrival.

Di Lorenzo had been living in Berlin and went to the Christmas market to buy presents to celebrate the holiday with family in her hometown of Sulmona, in central Italy.

The Tunisian fugitive wanted in the deadly attack was killed in a shootout early Friday in a Milan suburb.

