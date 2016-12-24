Dominic Anthony Buccieri Obituary

POLAND, Ohio – There will be a Mass of Christian Burial held on Tuesday, December 27, 2016, at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica, 343 Via Mt. Carmel, Youngstown, with the Very Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Cariglio officiating, preceded by a 9:15 a.m. prayer service held at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4700 Market St., Boardman, for Dominic Anthony Buccieri, age 86, of Poland, who passed away early Saturday morning, December 24, 2016, with his loving family by his side.

Dominic will always be remembered and loved by his family and friends for his straightforward attitude and simple nature.

He was born September 4, 1930, in Youngstown, the son of Stefano and Philomena (Faustino) Buccieri and was a lifelong area resident.

Dominic was a graduate of South High School and was employed for over 20 years as a General Foreman at Ohio Leather Company until it’s closing. After its closing Dominic followed his interests in boats and was the Owner and Operator of Plaza Marine Sales and Service.

Dominic had many passions throughout his life. He enjoyed being outdoors, fishing, boating and restoring antique cars especially the Model T.

He leaves behind to hold onto his precious memories a daughter, Phyllis (Frank) Prato, with whom he made his home; a granddaughter, Angeline (Bill) Payne of Struthers and a great-grandson, Dominic, along with many nieces, nephews and friends.

Besides his parents, Dominic was preceded in death by his wife, the former Angeline Parrilla, who passed away in 1983; a sister, Grace Virostek and a brother, Armand Buccieri.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Monday, December 26, 2016, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4700 Market St., Boardman.

Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery, Youngstown.

