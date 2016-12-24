Family: NYPD raided home by mistake, posted Snapchat photos

One apartment resident said the officers were looking for someone who doesn't live there

NEW YORK (AP) – Members of a New York City family say police raided their apartment by mistake and posted a photo on social media with the caption “Merry Christmas Its NYPD.”

WABC-TV reports the police warrant squad showed up at a Brooklyn apartment Thursday morning and put handcuffs on everyone there.

Apartment resident Kimberly Santiago says the officers were looking for someone who doesn’t live there and whom she doesn’t know. She says the officers left after three hours.

But she says the officers posted two photos of the botched raid on Snapchat. The second photo was captioned “warrant sweeps.”

A police spokeswoman says the department’s internal affairs bureau is investigating the incident.

