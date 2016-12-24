Holiday hazards: Keep kids safe from ornaments, plants and more

A report released last month revealed that toy injuries alone resulted in 185,000 visits to the emergency room

By Published: Updated:
Last month, a report released by the Consumer Product Safety Commission revealed that toy injuries alone resulted in 185,000 visits to the emergency room.


YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It may be the most wonderful time of the year in a child’s eyes, but it can also be dangerous — especially for young children.

Last month, a report released by the Consumer Product Safety Commission revealed that toy injuries alone resulted in 185,000 visits to the emergency room.

There was also 11 deaths among children under the age of 15.

“We know what children do,” said Henry Spiller, the Director of the Central Ohio Poison Center at Nationwide Children’s Hospital. “At our center here in Ohio, we manage about 20,000 cases of children getting into something a year. It’s daily to us.”

Things like Christmas tree ornaments, light bulbs, tinsel, small toys and button batteries are potential choking hazards for small children because they may block their airway.

“Coughing, breathing difficulties and obstruction,” Spiller said. “But kids playing with those toys, if they get the batteries out and swallow it — which they do — that gets us fairly concerned.”

Even decorative holiday plants like mistletoe, holly and poinsettias are considered potentially poisonous — and should be kept out of the reach of kids.

“But they’re not as dangerous as perhaps their reputation is,” Spiller said.

This holiday season, experts urge parents not to hesitate to call the Poison Control Hotline (800-222-1222).

“Parents are sometimes a little hesitant,” Spiller said. “But we understand and we’re gonna let them know if it’s something they can manage with some simple remedies — what to watch for — or if this is something dangerous and we need to go further. But you’re gonna know right away.”

For more information on potential holiday hazards, check out nationwidechildrens.org for all the tips on plants, ornaments, lights, candles and gifts.

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s