Pa. boy, grandmother, uncle killed in Christmas Eve fire

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a 5-month-old boy, his grandmother and his uncle died in a fire on Christmas Eve in Pennsylvania.

The blaze was reported shortly after 6 a.m. Saturday in a two-story home in Stowe Township, near Pittsburgh.

The county medical examiner’s office identified the victims as 50-year-old Linda Tschudi, 29-year-old Michael Tschudi Jr. and 5-month-old Gabriel Glikis.

Fire Marshal Martin Jacobs said the child was found on the second floor while the adults were found at the bottom of the stairs.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.