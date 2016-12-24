Storm Team 27: A cloudy start to the holiday weekend

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)-

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Rain showers will stick around to start your Christmas Eve Day. The threat for rain showers will taper off through through the late morning and early afternoon. Cloudy skies are expected into the afternoon. Highs will try to push toward 40°.

WHAT WE’RE LOOKING INTO

Christmas eve night will bring clouds and below freezing temperatures. There is a chance for patchy fog. Lows will drop to near near 30. Christmas day will feature mostly to partly cloudy skies.



LOOKING AHEAD

Monday will be the warmest day of the extended forecast. Look for highs in the middle to upper 50s. Rain will mix back to snow showers as the week wraps up.

Forecast Today: Mostly cloudy. Rain showers tapering off through midday. (60%)

High: 41 Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog.

Low: 30 Sunday: Mostly to partly cloudy. Small chance for drizzle. (20%)

High: 40 Low: 30 Monday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers. (70%)

High: 56 Low: 35 Tuesday: Partly sunny. Isolated snow shower or flurry. (20%)

High: 35 Low: 30 Wednesday: Partly sunny.

High: 35 Low: 25 Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow showers. (60%)

High: 38 Low: 29 Friday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers. (60%)

High: 27 Low: 23 Saturday: Partly sunny. Chance for snow early. (30%)

High: 26 Low: 16

WKBN is your source for the Valley’s latest weather information. Download our app for Apple and Android devices and sign up for weather text alerts.

