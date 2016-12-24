Storm Team 27: Cloudy skies for Christmas

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)-

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Tonight Santa will have a low cloud deck to deal with and freezing temperatures but once the presents are dropped off we will start to warm up here. Look for a high around 40 degrees for Christmas.

WHAT WE’RE LOOKING INTO
Then things will continue to warm up Monday. We are tracking two rounds of rain, one in the morning and another in the evening. Most of the day will be dry on Monday with a high in the upper 50s.

LOOKING AHEAD
Then on Tuesday we are tracking average temperatures and partly sunny skies which will continue until rain and snow come back in the forecast by Thursday.

Forecast

Tonight:   Mostly cloudy.  Slight chance of patchy fog.
Low:   29

Sunday:   Mostly to partly cloudy. Small chance for drizzle. (20%)
High:   40

Monday:   Mostly cloudy.  Scattered rain showers.  (80%)
High:   57    Low:   34

Tuesday:   Partly sunny.  Isolated morning snow shower or flurry.  (20%)
High:   35    Low:   31

Wednesday:   Partly sunny.
High:   36   Low:    26

Thursday:  Mostly cloudy.  Rain or snow showers.  (60%)
High:   35    Low:   30

Friday:   Mostly cloudy.  Scattered snow showers.  (60%)
High:   27    Low:   25

Saturday:   Partly sunny.  Chance for snow early.  (30%)
High:   33    Low:   19

