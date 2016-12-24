Unattended car catches fire in Campbell man’s garage

Firefighters believe the fire started while the car was in the garage after the owner left it running to get ready for work

Published:
CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Firefighters in Campbell were called to a car fire on Regent Street Christmas Eve morning.

The firefighters believe the fire started while the car was in the garage after the owner left it running to get ready for work.

When the owner came back to his car, he said he noticed something leaking underneath. He then said he saw a spark, causing the car to go up in flames, catching the garage on fire as well.

Campbell Fire Chief Nick Hrelec said there is an important lesson to be learned for everyone.

“The lesson to be learned here is that if you’re going to start your car, at least pull it outside the garage first. This could have been just a car fire instead of a car and garage fire. Thank God the garage was not attached to the house,” he said.

Hrelec went on to say that car fires are tricky, not just at times during the holidays but all year long too.

