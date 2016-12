KNORR, John J., 62 – Vienna, Ohio

There will be no services at this time and a caring cremation will take place.

John J. Knorr Tribute

LATTANZI, Rose Mary, 93 – Girard, Ohio

Per Rose’s request, there will be no calling hours and private services will be held.

Interment will take place at Resurrection Cemetery in Austintown.

Rose Mary Lattanzi Tribute

Order Flowers Here