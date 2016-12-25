John J. Knorr Obituary

VIENNA, Ohio – John J. Knorr, 62, passed away Sunday morning, December 25, 2016, at his home surrounded by his family.

John was born in Warren, Ohio on August 27, 1954, a son of John Joseph Knorr, Jr. and Dorothy Matilda (Cavanaugh) Knorr.

He was a 1972 graduate of John F. Kennedy High School in Warren, Ohio and continued his education at Kent State University and Youngstown State University, where he received his Master’s Degree. He was the High School Guidance Counselor at Mathews High School in Vienna, Ohio and a member of St. Thomas the Apostle Church.

He was an avid bicyclist and enjoyed riding with his daughter and friends. He also enjoyed reading, listening to music and loved to spend time with his granddaughters.

John will be deeply missed by his loving wife, Mary Jane Knorr, who he married on May 19, 1984; his mother, Dorothy Knorr; his two daughters, Katie Knorr of Virginia and Amanda (Phillip) Thacker of Cortland, Ohio; two granddaughters, Adeana and Ella Thacker; his brothers, Dan (Lori) Knorr of Warren, Ohio and Paul (Teresa) Knorr of Minnesota; his sister, Mary Beth (Gary) Rovini of Warren, Ohio and his niece and nephews, Christopher, Kyrie, Caleb, Jon and Joseph.

He was preceded in death by his father, John Knorr, Jr.

There will be no services at this time and a caring cremation will take place.

Memorial contributions may be made in memory of John at the Warren Trumbull County Public Library – Howland Branch, located at 9095 East Market Street Warren, Ohio 44484 or the Dorothy Day House located at 620 Belmont Ave. Youngstown, Ohio 44502.

Arrangements for John were entrusted with Lane Family Funeral Homes – Madasz Chapel in Brookfield, Ohio.

Order Flowers Here