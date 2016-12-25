Police: Pa. woman stabs man on Christmas morning, arrested

HOMESTEAD, Pa. (AP) – Authorities in western Pennsylvania say a woman has been arrested in a stabbing that critically injured a man on Christmas morning.

Allegheny County public safety officials said police and emergency medical responders were called to a Homestead residence just before 10 a.m. Sunday.

They found a 55-year-old man with a stab wound to the chest. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

A 56-year-old woman accused of having stabbed the victim during an argument was arrested. Authorities said she will face charges of aggravated assault and evidence-tampering.

