Rose Mary Lattanzi Obituary

GIRARD, Ohio – Rose Mary Lattanzi, 93, passed away peacefully Sunday morning, Christmas Day, December 25, 2016, at Liberty Health Care Center in Liberty Township, after a long and fulfilling life.

Rose was born October 16, 1923, in Girard, a daughter of the late John and Rose Caputo Ambrose and was a lifelong area resident.

Mrs. Lattanzi worked at her husband’s company, Artz Floor Covering for many years while raising and caring for her family.

She was a member of St. Rose Church in Girard.

Rose greatly enjoyed cooking, gardening, crocheting and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Her husband of 68 years, Arthur R. Lattanzi, Sr., whom she married January 4, 1941, passed away February 1, 2009.

Rose leaves to cherish her memory, a daughter, Marie Holmes of Girard; two sons, Arthur R. (Kathleen) Lattanzi, Jr. of Warren and John R. Lattanzi of Parma; three grandchildren, Joseph (Melissa) Lattanzi, Arthur (Kathy) Lattanzi and Allison Lattanzi; two great-grandchildren, Paul and Leah Lattanzi and two step-great-grandchildren, Kira and Kayleigh Lau.

Besides her husband, a grandson, Matthew Lattanzi, preceded Rose in death.

Per Rose’s request, there will be no calling hours and private services will be held.

Interment will take place at Resurrection Cemetery in Austintown, where Rose will be laid to rest next to her husband.

Rose’s family suggests that memorial contributions be made in Rose’s name to the Ursuline Sisters Ministries, 4250 Shields Road, Canfield, Ohio 44406.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home, 222 S. State St., Girard.

Please visit kinnickfuneralhome.com to view and share this obituary and to send condolences online to Rose’s family.

Order Flowers Here

A television tribute will air Tuesday, December 27 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.