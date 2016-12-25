Youngstown, Salem host Christmas dinners for those in need

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Salem and Youngstown both held Christmas dinners on Sunday.

That’s Farmer’s National Bank sponsored a dinner at the memorial building in Salem.

Turkey, ham, fresh veggies and fruit along with other foods were provided for those who came.

It was the fifth straight year Farmer’s National Bank sponsored the dinner.

“We know there’s people that have the need to come out and eat,” said Patty Colian, banquet worker. “Maybe they don’t have family or they just want to come to eat. So we’re open to everybody.”

Meanwhile, around 200 families had a free Christmas meal courtesy of Gleaner’s Food Bank at St. Patrick’s Church in Youngstown.

It was their 28th annual Christmas Dinner this afternoon.

They served turkey, ham and mashed potatoes, along with other holiday favorites.

And everyone went home with a Christmas gift. Children were given a toy and adults got fruit baskets and candy.

“I started this out of my own need,” said Joseph Lordi, executive director of Youngstown Community Food Center. “When I lost my job, we couldn’t have Christmas the way we normally had Christmas. And when we got back on our feet, we decided we were going to give up our Christmas at home to help those that don’t have people.”

Lordi said that as long as people want to get together over a meal for Christmas, he will always continue to organize this event.