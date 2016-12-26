3 dead in Ohio Christmas Eve crash

It happened on Interstate 270 near US 62

Three people were killed in a crash on Christmas Eve near Columbus.

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says three people are dead after a crash on the south side Saturday.

It happened on Interstate 270 near US 62 around 3:40pm. Sheriff Zach Scott says 38-year-old Loren Colombini of Columbus was driving a Ford Explorer eastbound along I-270 near US 62 when she lost control of the vehicle, crossing the grass median and entering the westbound lanes.

It was then that the Explorer was struck by a Honda Civic. Colombini was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Civic, 39-year-old James Music and his front passenger,  41-year-old Suni Music were both taken to Grant Medical Center where they were pronounced dead in the Emergency Room.

A backseat passenger of the Civic, 8-year-old Mylee Music, was taken to Children’s Hospital where she remains in critical condition.

Colombini was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.  All occupants in the Civic were wearing their seatbelts.

Scott says alcohol or drugs may have played a part in the crash.

All lanes of I-270 have reopened following the crash.

