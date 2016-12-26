Betty Mae Billingsley Obituary

SEBRING, Ohio – Betty Mae Billingsley of Sebring, passed away on December 26, 2016, at McCrea Manor of Alliance.

Betty was born on May 11, 1920, in Marietta, Ohio, to Harry and Ava(White) Dally.

She graduated from Marietta High School. She married James, the love of her life, in 1940. Betty was the former owner of Millers Restaurant in Carrollton, member of Easter Star, avid Sebring basketball fan and loved baking and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her children, James (Barbara) Billingsley of Sebring, Jane (Kenny) Reynolds of Sebring and Janine (Dan) Watts of Columbus; grandchildren, Tracey, Amy, Megan, Jill, Jeff, Jennifer, Chris, Stefanie, Kevin, Kelly and Kyle; 15 great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Linda Jackson and a brother, James Dally.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James; son, Jerry Billingsley and a sister, Helen Post.

Per Betty’s request there will be no services.

Burial will take place at Grandview Cemetery in Sebring.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Diabetes Association or the American Heart Association.

Friends may send condolences and sign the guest register online at www.grfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are by Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home, Sebring, Ohio (330) 938- 2526.

Order Flowers Here

A television tribute will air Wednesday, December 28 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.



