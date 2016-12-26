Caring for Our Community: Champion teacher runs invention class



Each December, the WKBN 27 Caring for Our Community campaign recognizes four teachers across the Valley and surprises them with $500. Teachers apply to win, then a panel picks the entries with the best ideas. We begin Monday by introducing you to our first winner from Champion Middle School.

CHAMPION, Ohio (WKBN) – The Invention Convention at Champion Middle School — run by teacher Jessica Hrubik — allows students to work in teams and to problem solve.

For example, like building a better backpack. The students have been doing this for a year.

For her efforts, Hrubik is a $500 Creative Classroom Winner!

WKBN Anchor Dave Sess presented the prize and talked with her about about the program…

SESS: Explain the Invention Convention and what $500 will help you do?

HRUBIK: We plan to use this to buy a 3-D printer so that the inventions that our students actually make, we can make models of them.

SESS: Now I think there are a lot of students thinking in their head how they are going to use this…

HRUBIK: Absolutely. Use their creativity for whatever their imaginations can create.

SESS: How has this program helped the education?

HRUBIK: It’s helped them to do authentic learning, as well as working with a team and seeing how all of the different subject areas connect.

SESS: Did you ever think you’d win?

HRUBIK: No. (Laughs)

SESS: Well, Merry Christmas — you now have $500 to help this program.

HRUBIK: Alright thank you so much!