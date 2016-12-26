Don’t let your trash be a thief’s lead to your treasure

Boxes on the curb are also billboard ads for the new goods inside your house

By Published: Updated:
Boxes on the curb are also a billboard ads for the new goods inside your house.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – While you and your loved ones are enjoying your holiday gifts, there could be some thieves looking to enjoy them too.

It’s easy to take big boxes from a new flat-screen TV or computer and put them on the curb and wait for the garbage man to get them.

But those boxes are also a billboard ad for the new goods inside your house.

It’s suggested you break down all empty boxes and put them in recycling bins so they’re covered up.

Also avoid leaving labels on boxes that identify gifts or serial numbers that could reveal information about you.

Security experts say posting pictures of your gifts on social media or even posting that you’re heading out of town for a week is something thieves look for too.

Another reminder, if you’re out making returns at the mall or wherever, remember to cover up any valuables in your car — or just take them out.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s