Family of woman murdered in Ravenna last month speaks out

KENT, Ohio (WKBN) – It has been almost a month since Sara Marsh was murdered in a Ravenna neighborhood.

Investigators have identified David Calhoun as their only suspect, but haven’t been able to find him — even with the offer of up to $5,000 in reward money.

WKBN Reporter Gerry Ricciutti met Marsh’s family Monday at their home in Kent. They’re convinced others know where Calhoun is but won’t tell the authorities.

(US Marshals have Calhoun on their “Most Wanted” list, asking anyone with information to call their tip line at 1-866-4-WANTED)

“They all know, whoever was over there,” said Mike Randall, Marsh’s fiancee. “They know they’re hiding ’em out. They’re not turning him in. They’re being a coward right now.”

“He’s still out here on the loose,” said Rick Latimer, Marsh’s brother. “Still in this area. With a network of people that are working together to hide him and shelter him.”

Marsh and LaShaun Sanders — the father of one of Marsh’s three children — were killed as they pulled up in front of a house on Henderson Road on Nov. 30.

Family said Marsh had given Sanders a ride to the house.

Investigators believe Calhoun, Jr. came out and shot Sanders and then killed the woman as she was still sitting in the car.

“It’s frustrating. I’m angry,” Randall said. “We have no answers. She’s assassinated for no reason — just being at the wrong place at the wrong time.”

Family members reached out to WKBN, saying it was time someone told Marsh’s story.

“Her life doesn’t seem to be valued to what I think it should be,” said Larry Marsh, Sara’s father. “And it’s just hard everyday.”

“It’s been very difficult,” Latimer said. “You know, her birthday is the day before Christmas. Her kids, this is the first Christmas with their mother.”

Randall said he was going to marry Marsh next August and that she was ten week’s pregnant with his child.

She had worked the last eight years at the corporate offices of Sterling Jewelry in nearby Fairlawn.

Portage County Sheriff’s Deputies think there may have been some bad blood between Calhoun and Sanders, but they don’t believe Marsh knew her killer — calling her death “truly senseless.”

“If you’re out there, turn yourself in,” Larry Marsh said. “If there’s anybody that knows anything, do the same. Turn this man in so he can answer to his charges.”