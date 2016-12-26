Harkins leads Rams past Mathews

Alexa Harkins led the way for the Rams with 27 points.

Mineral Ridge celebrates after edging Mathews in overtime Monday night.
VIENNA, OH (WKBN)-Alexa Harkins missed a chance to give Mineral Ridge the win in regulation at the free throw line, but came up clutch in overtime to help Mineral Ridge top Mathews 59-56 Monday night.

The Mustangs took the lead with less than 5-seconds remaining on the clock thanks to Paige Sponsler’s free throw that gave the Mustangs a one-point lead.

But Harkins was fouled with no time left on the clock, making one of two from the line to send the game to overtime.

She would score 5 of her 27 points in the overtime to give the Rams the win over Mathews. Taryn Kolesar added 20 points for Mineral Ridge.

Sponsler led the way for the Mustangs with 20 points while Morgan Williams added 13 and Kat Schubert chilled in 10.

Mineral Ridge improves to 5-3 with the win and snapped a 3-game losing streak in the process. They return to action Thursday at McDonald.

