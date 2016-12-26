James Edward Cope Obituary

BEAVER, Pennsylvania – James Edward Cope, 78, of Negley, passed away Monday, December 26, 2016, at the Heritage Valley Medical Center in Beaver, Pennsylvania after a lengthy illness.

James was born April 19, 1938, in Rogers, Ohio, son of the late Berthol and Veda Tullis Cope.

He was a veteran of the Army Reserves and worked for various companies as a truck driver hauling steel and hazardous materials. After retirement, he drove cars for Good Wheels. James was a member of the Rogers United Methodist Church and both the New Waterford and Lisbon Eagles.

James is survived by three daughters, Pam (Dale) Wagner of Morocco, Indiana, Terri (Ralph) Lattanzio of East Palestine and Cindy Bussard of Negley; sister, JoAnn (Bob) Whitacre of Lisbon; cousin, Janet Heller; lifelong friends, Bill and Charlotte Crawford and Jim Whitacre; eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a son, Ronald “Boo” Cope in 2007; grandson, Michael Cope; five brothers, Albert, Jack, Dale, Robert and Ronald Cope and three sisters, Betty and Evelyn Cope and Jane Mullen.

A memorial service will be held at the Rogers United Methodist Church at a later date.

Oliver-Linsley Funeral Home in East Palestine is in charge of arrangements.

