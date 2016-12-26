Lloyd A. House Obituary

VIENNA TOWNSHIP, Ohio – There will be services held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 30, 2016 at New Life Lutheran Church in Liberty with Pastor Chelsea Spencer officiating for Lloyd A. House known as “Bud” age 87, of Vienna Township who passed away Monday, December 26, 2016 at Hospice of the Valley Hospice House in Poland.

He was born March 2, 1929 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Lloyd H. and Edna Bishop House.

Bud was a salesman for many years for Tampco Distributors and later for Tri State HBA, retiring in 1991.

He was a charter member of New Life Lutheran Church and sang in the choir. He also sang in Simple Gifts Interfaith Choir, enjoyed fishing, hunting, pigeon racing and was

an avid Cleveland sports fan.

Bud was a veteran of the United States Army serving in Korea during the Korean War, a member of VFW Post 3527 of Vienna and a member of Original Racing Pigeon Club for over 60 years.

He will be sadly missed by his family; his wife, the former Geraldine A. Smith whom he married June 29, 1957; his children, Debbie (Reid) Brant of Hartford, Patty (Norbert) Carroll of Vienna, Jeff (Lisbeth) House of Orlando, Florida, Bob (Teresa) House of Liberty; 14 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He also leaves his sister, June Humphreys of San Antonio, Texas.

His parents preceded him in death.

There will be calling hours on Thursday, December 29, 2016 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home and Friday, December 30, 2016 one hour prior to the service from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at New Life Lutheran Church.

He will be laid to rest at Pineview Memorial Park in Warren.

Memorial contributions may be made to New Life Lutheran Church 1181 Churchill Hubbard Road Youngstown, Ohio 44505.

Family and friends are invited to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

