Lordstown students wrap up election lesson with trip to D.C. for Inauguration

A total of 14 students will travel to Washington, D.C. to watch President-elect Donald Trump take the oath of office

Lordstown political history club is traveling to Washington, D.C.

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – For the Lordstown High School Political History Club, this past year has been a whirlwind. From the primary race to the conventions, and just about every other milestone during the 2016 election cycle, the students in the club have been there every step of the way.

“It seems like everything runs together almost because it literally seems like we’ve done everything,” said Maya Kresic, senior.

The students were there for the Iowa Caucuses, both party conventions, candidate rallies, and watched the Electoral College cast their votes. Next up is the Presidential Inauguration.

“It’s really important for people our age to understand how things work because we are going to be the future voters,” said Jared Bosely, sophomore.a

A total of 14 students will travel to Washington, D.C. to watch President-elect Donald Trump take the oath of office. After a tumultuous and divided election, the historical significance of the event is not lost on the students.

“I believe it’s going to be interesting, and you want to be there for it because it’s historical and you can be part of American history,” said Blaze Miller, sophomore.

As club advisor Courtney Gibson looks back on all the memories from the past year, she says knowing how engaged the kids are is the best reward.

“We’ve given our kids many great experiences. They are so excited, so passionate about it. They come to me as soon as they get in the door asking questions. That’s truly a dream come true for any teacher,” said Courtney Gibson, Political History Club advisor.

