Mary A. Garasic (Perline) Obituary

POLAND, Ohio – A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday, December30 at 11:00 a.m. at STS. Peter and Paul Church with Rev. Joseph Rudjak officiating for Mary A. Garasic, 77, who died Monday morning, December 26, 2016 at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

She was born April 30, 1939 in Youngstown, a daughter of Angelo J. and Flora Ann Dumitreasa Perline and was a lifelong area resident.

Mrs. Garasic was a 1957 graduate of North High School and was a member of the 57 Club which has met monthly since graduation.

She was a member of the Holy Apostles Parish and STS. Peter and Paul Church in Youngstown where she was a very active member in the church office and the Daughters of STS. Peter and Paul. Mary, along with her husband, owned and operated the Valu King and Giant Eagle in Warren for over 20 years.

Mary loved to travel, especially to the beach or anywhere in the sun, even with her health problems, she vacationed in Myrtle Beach in August with her niece, Debbie and her family. She loved to shop, visit casinos with her friends and go out to eat. Things that were most important to Mary were her family, holiday celebrations, organizing church events, giving to others, supporting the church and her many, many groups of friends.

Her husband, Michael F. Garasic, whom she married in October of 1959, died in August of 1991.

She leaves two sons, Michael (Lisa) Garasic of Brookfield and Robert Garasic of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio; three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Michael; a son, Mark Garasic and two brothers, Ralph and Angelo “Corky” Perline.

Family and friends may call on Thursday December 29 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home and also one hour prior to the Mass on Friday from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at STS. Peter and Paul Church, 421 Covington St., Youngstown, Ohio 44510.

Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery.

The family would like to thank the staff at Woodlands Assisted Living for the love and care they provided to Mary.

Memorial donations may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Please visit www.krcummins.com to view this obituary and to send condolences to the family.

Order Flowers Here

A television tribute will air Thursday December 30 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.