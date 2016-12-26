Melee at Connecticut shopping mall leads to several arrests

Police said several people were arrested and the mall was evacuated

MANCHESTER, Conn. (AP) – State and local police have responded to a melee at a Connecticut shopping mall and arrested several people.

Authorities say fights broke out Monday evening at The Shoppes at Buckland Hills mall in Manchester. There were no immediate reports of any serious injuries.

Manchester police Capt. Chris Davis posted on his Twitter account that several hundred teenagers were in the mall at the time and there were several fights. He says several people were arrested and the mall was evacuated.

Davis says authorities are still trying to sort out what happened.

A mall security official said at about 7 p.m. Monday that the mall was closed. He would not confirm or deny that there was a large fight. The mall’s regular closing time is 9 p.m.

