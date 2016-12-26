Obama approves funding for Ohio-made military vehicles

The $1.2 billion will go toward production of the Abrams tank and Stryker armored vehicle

By Published:
Barack Obama
(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

LIMA, Ohio (AP) – President Barack Obama has signed off on funding for two military vehicles made in northwestern Ohio.

The $1.2 billion will go toward production of the Abrams tank and Stryker armored vehicle. Both are made at the Joint Systems Manufacturing Center in Lima.

Obama on Saturday signed the 2017 National Defense Authorization Act that includes money for the two Ohio-made military vehicles.

Just three years ago that plant was on shaky footing amid numerous threats to its federal funding.

But millions have been spent on recent upgrades at the plant to get it ready to make next-generation tanks now in development.

(Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s