Ohio Turnpike takes steps in supporting self-driving vehicles

The Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission has pledged to invest $714,000 of its 2017 capital budget for connected vehicle technology along the Ohio Turnpike

FILE - This May 13, 2014 file photo shows a row of Google self-driving Lexus cars at a Google event outside the Computer History Museum in Mountain View, Calif. Of the nearly 50 self-driving cars rolling around California roads and highways, four have gotten into accidents since September, 2014. That’s when the state officially began permitting these cars of the future, which use sensors and computing power to maneuver around traffic. Three accidents involved Lexus SUVs run by Google Inc. The fourth was an Audi retrofitted by the parts supplier Delphi Automotive. Google and Delphi said the accidents were minor and their cars were not at fault.(AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)
CLEVELAND (AP) – The Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission has pledged to invest $714,000 of its 2017 capital budget for connected vehicle technology along the Ohio Turnpike.

Cleveland.com reports the appropriation marks a new era of transportation technology funding in the state.

Dedicated Short Range Communications technology will be installed along a 61-mile stretch of the turnpike from Erie County to Portage County. The two-way, short- to medium-range wireless communications allow vehicles to communicate with one another and with sensors posted along the highway.

Gov. John Kasich has said he wants Ohio to become a hub for developing the autonomous driving industry. The turnpike commission has publicly supported Kasich’s views on self-driving vehicles and its investment in DSRC technology is viewed as a step toward the Republican governor’s goal.

