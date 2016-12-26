Pennsylvania’s gas tax going up again, road projects benefit



NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Pennsylvania’s gas tax — already the nation’s highest — is going up again come the new year.

For some, the extra cost means filling up in Ohio.

The average price of a gallon of gas in Ohio is $2.39 according to Triple-A. But gas is more expensive in Pennsylvania — and its gas tax is going up eight cents on Jan. 1. to 78 cents.

Tic Toc gas station has seven stores in Pa. and Ohio, but each has to follow their state’s rules.

A gallon of regular gas costs $2.29 in Springfield Township, Ohio. Just down the road in Pennsylvania, gas is $2.45 a gallon.

“I see different prices everywhere, but most of the time it’s cheaper down south,” said Joseph Kerr of New Castle.

Kerr drives all over the country.

He lives in Pennsylvania, but rarely buys gas there.

He’s just a few miles away from Ohio, so he fills up there — and says the savings add up.

“I drive a lot in my personal vehicle,” Kerr said. “I would say about $200 a month.”

“Running with my company, I’m putting a lot of gas in,” said John Gallagher of Pulaski. “In Pa., if I go spend it, we’re spending almost $200-$300 a week.”

Customers who talked off camera said they’re not a fan of of paying more money, but they accept it’s the reality of the situation.

Gas tax money helps with state road projects, as House Bill 1060 was signed into law in 2013, investing billions of dollars into transportation.

Act 89 provides resources for all transportation modes — and in 2014 — more than $800 million of the $2.4 billion invested in highway and bridge projects across the state came from it.

The money also allows PennDot to fix bridges and work on road projects.

In Mercer County, there are a lot of projects — some are done, others are underway.

Back at the Tic Toc in Ohio, the store said it usually sees more PA customers when gas goes up. As for this time, they believe “it just depends on how the people feel about driving, especially with the weather too.”

This upcoming gas tax increase should be the third and final increase.