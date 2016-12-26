Pennsylvania’s highest-in-nation gas tax going up again

Drivers will pay about 78 cents per gallon in tax, up from just under 70 cents this year

By Published:
At Shell station, Market St, Youngstown. Aug. 23, 2015

SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) – The price to fill ‘er up is going up in Pennsylvania.

Starting Sunday, the nation’s highest gas tax will increase by another 8 cents per gallon. An analyst tells the Times-Tribune of Scranton that gas stations will almost certainly pass along the increase to motorists.

Drivers will pay about 78 cents per gallon in tax, up from just under 70 cents this year. The state’s wholesale gas tax funds road construction and infrastructure maintenance. Pennsylvania has the fifth-largest road network in the United States.

A PennDOT spokesman says it has used the money to fix thousands of structurally deficient bridges and fund $2.5 billion in road construction.

(Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s