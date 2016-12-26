Pollution from Ivy League lab’s old dump worries neighbors

The New Hampshire school realized a year after it began cleaning the site that at least one carcinogen had leaked into the groundwater

By Michael Casey, The Associated Press Published:
More than 100,000 residents of Flint are getting bottled water delivered to their homes because their water is contaminated with lead. Now, Fort Wayne leaders are heading a campaign to send at least 50,000 bottles of water to people in need.
Courtesy: WANE

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) – Dartmouth College says it has spent $8.4 million cleaning up contamination on property where scientists once dumped carcasses of lab animals in the 1960s and 1970s.

The Ivy League school began cleaning up the site in 2011 and realized a year later that at least one carcinogen had leaked into the groundwater. Last year, it determined one family’s well water was contaminated.

Dartmouth provided the family with bottled water and sampled over 100 drinking wells in the neighborhood.

The school is continuing to monitor the property, while building a system to treat contaminated water there.

Other homeowners worry the pollution will reach their wells and damage their property values. Many contend Dartmouth was too slow to respond once it found the contamination and has been reluctant to provide full details.

(Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s