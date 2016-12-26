Ready to throw out your Christmas tree? Try recycling it this year

All decorations must be removed from natural-only trees

By Published:
Christmas tree farms are hoping for a good year.

MAHONING CO., (WKBN) – The Mahoning County Green Team is asking for people to donate their Christmas trees to be reused instead of throwing them away after the holidays.

All decorations must be removed from natural-only trees. The trees will be used as a natural fish habitat at area lakes.

Trees will be collected at the following sites from Dec. 26 through Jan. 31:

• Austintown Twp. – Austintown Township Park, 6000 Kirk Rd.
• Berlin Twp. – Berlin Township Bldg., 15823 W. Akron-Canfield Rd.
• Campbell City – Roosevelt Park, Struthers-Liberty Rd.
• Canfield Township – Fire Station, 5007 Messerly Rd.
• Craig Beach/Milton Twp. – Next to fire station, 1979 Grandview Rd.
• Ellsworth Twp. – Fire Station, 6036 S. Salem-Warren Rd.
• Goshen Twp. – Maintenance Garage, 12649 Seacrist Rd.
• Green Twp. – Cemetery at SR 165 & Beaver Creek Rd.
• Jackson Twp.- Township Bldg., 10613 Mahoning Ave.
• Lowellville Village – Street Dept., 3 W. McGaffney
• New Middletown/Springfield – Recycling Center, 10720 Struthers Rd.
• Poland Twp. – Road Department, 7508 Clingan Rd.
• Smith Twp. – Smith Township Bldg., 846 N. Johnson Rd.
• Struthers City – Trees will be picked up at the curb.
• Youngstown – CCA (former South Branch Library), 1771 Market St.

The sites will collect trees between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

All wrapping paper and greeting cards can also be recycled.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s