Ready to throw out your Christmas tree? Try recycling it this year

MAHONING CO., (WKBN) – The Mahoning County Green Team is asking for people to donate their Christmas trees to be reused instead of throwing them away after the holidays.

All decorations must be removed from natural-only trees. The trees will be used as a natural fish habitat at area lakes.

Trees will be collected at the following sites from Dec. 26 through Jan. 31:

• Austintown Twp. – Austintown Township Park, 6000 Kirk Rd.

• Berlin Twp. – Berlin Township Bldg., 15823 W. Akron-Canfield Rd.

• Campbell City – Roosevelt Park, Struthers-Liberty Rd.

• Canfield Township – Fire Station, 5007 Messerly Rd.

• Craig Beach/Milton Twp. – Next to fire station, 1979 Grandview Rd.

• Ellsworth Twp. – Fire Station, 6036 S. Salem-Warren Rd.

• Goshen Twp. – Maintenance Garage, 12649 Seacrist Rd.

• Green Twp. – Cemetery at SR 165 & Beaver Creek Rd.

• Jackson Twp.- Township Bldg., 10613 Mahoning Ave.

• Lowellville Village – Street Dept., 3 W. McGaffney

• New Middletown/Springfield – Recycling Center, 10720 Struthers Rd.

• Poland Twp. – Road Department, 7508 Clingan Rd.

• Smith Twp. – Smith Township Bldg., 846 N. Johnson Rd.

• Struthers City – Trees will be picked up at the curb.

• Youngstown – CCA (former South Branch Library), 1771 Market St.

The sites will collect trees between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

All wrapping paper and greeting cards can also be recycled.