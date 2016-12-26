Storm Team 27: Cloudy, windy, rain

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)-

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Temperatures will climb into Monday. Highs in the upper 50s. Then there is another round of rain Monday afternoon into the evening hours.

WHAT WE’RE LOOKING INTO

The rain will taper off Monday night and for Tuesday and Wednesday we will have Partly Sunny skies with average temperatures.



LOOKING AHEAD

On Thursday lake effect will kick in and once it gets cold enough it will turn over to snow. This will last on and off into Friday. Highest amounts of snow are expected in the snow belt.

Forecast

Monday: Mostly cloudy and windy. Afternoon scattered rain showers. (60%)

High: 57 Monday night: Mostly cloudy and windy. Tapering rain showers (80%)

Low: 32 Tuesday: Partly sunny and breezy.

High: 36 Wednesday: Partly sunny.

High: 36 Low: 27 Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Lake effect rain or snow showers. (60%)

High: 35 Low: 31 Friday: Mostly cloudy. Lake effect scattered snow showers. (60%)

High: 27 Low: 26 Saturday: Partly sunny.

High: 33 Low: 21 Sunday: Partly sunny. Chance for snow showers. (40%)

High: 36 Low: 33 Monday: Mostly cloudy with rain. (40%). High 45 Low 35

